US dollar gains as rate cuts doubts surface

NEW YORK/LONDON : The dollar rose against a basket of its major peers on Thursday, after better-than-expected U.S. data and a dovish European Central Bank forced investors to reconsider the assumption that the Federal Reserve will pause interest-rate hikes.

The U.S. economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter as labor market resilience underpinned consumer spending, while businesses boosted investment in equipment, potentially keeping a recession at bay.

Meanwhile, the number of people receiving benefits after an initial week of aid, a proxy for hiring, dropped 59,000 to 1.690 million during the week ending July 15. The so-called continuing claims remain low by historical standards, suggesting that some laid-off workers are quickly finding employment.

"The assessment of Q2 data was extremely strong and points towards demand remaining a bit firmer than many had projected going into this quarter," said Bipan Rai, North American head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets in Toronto.

"That tells us that there's still considerable two-way risks to the incoming U.S. data, and the market will probably need to reassess its view that the Fed doesn't need to tighten again."

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, rose 0.682per cent to 101.770, while the euro is down 0.86per cent at US$1.0988.

The ECB lifted its deposit rate to a historic high on Thursday and kept its options open on whether more increases will be needed to bring down inflation. Evidence of a slowdown in Europe has mounted as loan demands hit a record low in the second quarter, business confidence has deteriorated in Germany, and disappointing Purchasing Manager Indexes came in below expectations for the euro zone as a whole.

"All in all, it's still the case that the U.S. economy is looking resilient on various different fronts," said Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank London. "The dollar has recovered some ground recently, but certainly it does question the market's expectation for interest rate cuts, for instance, from the Fed looking ahead."

The Fed raised rates by a quarter of a percentage point, as expected, on Wednesday, marking its 11th rate increase in its last 12 meetings. Fed Chair Jerome Powell left open the possibility of another hike in September.

Markets await news from the Bank of Japan, which analysts said could be the wildcard of the trio of central banks to meet this week.

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) announces its monetary policy decision on Friday, and is largely seen maintaining its ultra-loose policy stance, although a tweak to its yield curve control policy remains a possibility.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.72per cent versus the dollar at 141.22, while Sterling was last trading at US$1.2834, down 0.81per cent .

"Even if the Bank of Japan are cautious and don't deliver any change in policy tomorrow, it's quite possible that expectations will just immediately switch to September, meaning that any sell off in the yen could be quite short lived," said Foley.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin last fell 0.82per cent to US$29,334.00.

Ethereum last fell 0.58per cent to US$1,869.10.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:53AM (1453 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index

101.7700 101.1000 +0.68per cent -1.662per cent +101.8400 +100.5400

Euro/Dollar

US$1.0990 US$1.1086 -0.86per cent +2.57per cent +US$1.1150 +US$1.0985

Dollar/Yen

141.2300 140.2450 +0.71per cent +7.73per cent +141.3050 +139.3850

Euro/Yen

155.20 155.45 -0.16per cent +10.62per cent +156.2300 +154.8100

Dollar/Swiss

0.8683 0.8606 +0.91per cent -6.08per cent +0.8688 +0.8554

Sterling/Dollar

US$1.2835 US$1.2940 -0.80per cent +6.14per cent +US$1.2995 +US$1.2826

Dollar/Canadian

1.3198 1.3206 -0.06per cent -2.59per cent +1.3210 +1.3159

Aussie/Dollar

US$0.6722 US$0.6760 -0.55per cent -1.39per cent +US$0.6821 +US$0.6722

Euro/Swiss

0.9540 0.9540 +0.00per cent -3.59per cent +0.9550 +0.9523

Euro/Sterling

0.8560 0.8565 -0.06per cent -3.21per cent +0.8599 +0.8556

NZ

Dollar/Dollar US$0.6192 US$0.6210 -0.27per cent -2.46per cent +US$0.6273 +US$0.6192

Dollar/Norway

10.1400 10.1460 +0.01per cent +3.39per cent +10.1610 +9.9990

Euro/Norway

11.1441 11.2059 -0.55per cent +6.20per cent +11.2659 +11.1154

Dollar/Sweden

10.4927 10.3921 +0.04per cent +0.82per cent +10.5081 +10.3004

Euro/Sweden

11.5275 11.5224 +0.04per cent +3.39per cent +11.5465 +11.4731

(Reporting by Laura Matthews in New York; Samuel Indyk and Rae Wee; Editing by Lincoln Feast, John Stonestreet, Kim Coghill and Barbara Lewis)