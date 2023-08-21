US dollar holds modest gains, offshore yuan rises as Jackson Hole is in view

NEW YORK/LONDON : The dollar was little changed to slightly higher against a basket of its peers on Monday, recouping some of its earlier losses as traders held on to large positions in the greenback ahead of the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole, Wyoming, symposium starting on Friday.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six other majors and has had five straight weeks of gains, last rose 0.068per cent to 103.440, still shy of Friday's two-month high of 103.68.

Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay in Toronto, said the widening in expected growth differentials is currently the big trade in global market as yields in the UK and Europe play catch-up with the United States.

"The dollar does look like it is still the cleanest dirty shirt on the global economic landscape," Schamotta said. "Traders are holding relatively hefty positions in the dollar going into Jackson Hole just in case Chair Powell does come out with a more hawkish perspective on recent data."

The euro was up 0.1per cent at US$1.0889, while sterling was last trading at US$1.2736, down 0.03per cent.

The Japanese yen, which is on intervention watch, weakened 0.65per cent versus the greenback at 146.35 per dollar.

Although the yen has fallen to levels around which authorities stepped in last year, analysts at JP Morgan sees the threshold for currency market intervention at around 150 per dollar this time around.

Also on watch for intervention is the Chinese yuan, which rose 0.2per cent in offshore markets versus the greenback at US$7.29 per dollar.

The currency fell to the weaker side of 7.3 per dollar earlier before rebounding after Reuters reported that state-owned Chinese banks were seen actively mopping up offshore yuan liquidity, a move that raised the cost of shorting the currency.

China earlier cut its one-year benchmark lending rate by 10 basis points (bps) and left its five-year rate unchanged, against economists' expectations for larger 15-bps cuts to both.

In the United States, Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak on Friday, and his comments may set the direction for U.S. Treasury yields, which have driven the rise in the dollar in recent weeks.

Ten-year yields soared to a 15-year high on Monday and were last up 8.7 basis points at 4.337per cent. [US/]

The theme this year for the annual gathering in Wyoming is "structural shifts in the global economy".

"While China's stimulus was underwhelming, hopes remain high for more action should the economy continue to slow," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Convera in Washington.

"Key for the buck and broader markets this week will be whether the Fed chair should underscore how inflation remains too high. Having rallied for weeks now, the dollar may show some fatigue, particularly since U.S. borrowing rates are likely at or near peak levels."

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin last fell 0.8per cent to US$25,985 while Ethereum last rose 0.3per cent to US$1,661.60

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 11:46AM (1546 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index

103.4400 103.3900 +0.07per cent -0.048per cent +103.5000 +103.1300

Euro/Dollar

US$1.0884 US$1.0873 +0.11per cent +1.58per cent +US$1.0914 +US$1.0871

Dollar/Yen

146.3500 145.4100 +0.66per cent +11.64per cent +146.3950 +145.1450

Euro/Yen

159.29 158.03 +0.80per cent +13.54per cent +159.3800 +157.8000

Dollar/Swiss

0.8802 0.8828 -0.27per cent -4.79per cent +0.8827 +0.8788

Sterling/Dollar

US$1.2727 US$1.2736 -0.06per cent +5.25per cent +US$1.2765 +US$1.2711

Dollar/Canadian

1.3564 1.3551 +0.10per cent +0.11per cent +1.3567 +1.3497

Aussie/Dollar

US$0.6389 US$0.6405 -0.23per cent -6.26per cent +US$0.6421 +US$0.6389

Euro/Swiss

0.9580 0.9587 -0.07per cent -3.18per cent +0.9601 +0.9573

Euro/Sterling

0.8551 0.8539 +0.14per cent -3.31per cent +0.8562 +0.8534

NZ

Dollar/Dollar US$0.5897 US$0.5924 -0.42per cent -7.10per cent +US$0.5936 +US$0.5897

Dollar/Norway

10.6280 10.6540 -0.20per cent +8.35per cent +10.6600 +10.5530

Euro/Norway

11.5727 11.5632 +0.08per cent +10.28per cent +11.5920 +11.5110

Dollar/Sweden

10.9738 10.9756 +0.05per cent +5.44per cent +10.9981 +10.9023

Euro/Sweden

11.9452 11.9395 +0.05per cent +7.14per cent +11.9644 +11.8940

(Reporting by Laura Matthews in New York and Samuel Indyk in London; Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Mark Potter and Jonathan Oatis)