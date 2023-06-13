US dollar inches higher ahead of inflation data, Fed rate decision

NEW YORK : The dollar inched higher on Monday, trading in a narrow range as investors remained cautious ahead of several key policy decisions due this week, with the Federal Reserve expected to keep rates on hold for the first time since January 2022.

Monetary policy meetings at the Fed, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will set this week's tone as markets seek clues from policymakers on the future path of interest rates.

U.S. May inflation data is also out on Tuesday as the Fed kicks off its two-day meeting.

"Though it's more likely than not that the Fed will 'skip' a hike this month, it seems as if no one wants to be caught on the wrong side of the market should they choose to hike this month, keeping volatility low across most majors," said Helen Given, FX trader at Monex USA in Washington.

She said everyone seemed to be "holding their breath" and waiting for cues from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

"A hike Wednesday would likely be very dollar-positive as it would go against current market expectations," Given said.

Money markets are leaning toward a pause from the Fed, according to Refinitiv's FedWatch, but a majority expect a hike in the July meeting.

Conversely, a clear majority of economists polled by Reuters expect the ECB to hike its key rate by 25 basis points on Thursday and again in July, before pausing for the rest of the year as inflation remains sticky.

The U.S. dollar index clocked a loss of nearly 0.5per cent last week, its worst weekly drop since mid-April, and was last up 0.1per cent at 103.60.

The euro was up slightly at US$1.0760, having risen 0.4per cent last week, its first weekly gain in roughly a month.

Elsewhere, the Japanese yen slipped 0.2per cent to 139.55 per U.S. dollar, before a two-day meeting by the BOJ, which is expected to maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy and forecast a moderate economic recovery, as robust corporate and household spending cushion the blow from slowing overseas demand, sources told Reuters. The BOJ announces its policy decision on Friday.

Elsewhere, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand last month signaled it was done tightening after raising rates to the highest in more than 14 years at 5.5per cent, ending its most aggressive hiking cycle since 1999. That sent the New Zealand dollar tumbling 2.7per cent in May.

The kiwi was last down 0.1per cent at USUS$0.6124, sterling fell 0.6per cent against the dollar to US$1.2510, while the Aussie edged up to USUS$0.6750 with a holiday in most of Australia making for thinned trade.

China's offshore yuan extended losses to trade at its lowest level against the greenback since November as recent soft data has raised expectations for monetary easing from the People's Bank of China this year. The dollar was last up 0.2per cent at 7.158.

Currency bid prices at 4:25PM (2025 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 103.5900 103.5300 +0.08per cent 0.097per cent +103.7500 +103.2400

Euro/Dollar US$1.0760 US$1.0750 +0.10per cent +0.42per cent +US$1.0790 +US$1.0734

Dollar/Yen 139.5600 139.3400 +0.17per cent +6.45per cent +139.7550 +139.0800

Euro/Yen 150.17 149.77 +0.27per cent +7.03per cent +150.3400 +149.6700

Dollar/Swiss 0.9087 0.9030 +0.62per cent -1.74per cent +0.9108 +0.9016

Sterling/Dollar US$1.2510 US$1.2579 -0.55per cent +3.44per cent +US$1.2599 +US$1.2487

Dollar/Canadian 1.3366 1.3341 +0.21per cent -1.33per cent +1.3384 +1.3315

Aussie/Dollar US$0.6752 US$0.6744 +0.11per cent -0.95per cent +US$0.6773 +US$0.6732

Euro/Swiss 0.9777 0.9707 +0.72per cent -1.19per cent +0.9787 +0.9706

Euro/Sterling 0.8599 0.8545 +0.63per cent -2.77per cent +0.8606 +0.8541

NZ US$0.6123 US$0.6130 -0.11per cent -3.57per cent +US$0.6152 +US$0.6107

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 10.7950 10.7630 +0.50per cent +10.22per cent +10.8280 +10.7400

Euro/Norway 11.6141 11.5557 +0.51per cent +10.72per cent +11.6440 +11.5316

Dollar/Sweden 10.8166 10.8107 +0.17per cent +3.93per cent +10.8541 +10.7421

Euro/Sweden 11.6330 11.6133 +0.17per cent +4.34per cent +11.6535 +11.5869

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Samuel Indyk in London and Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore, Angus MacSwan, Chizu Nomiyama, Jonathan Oatis, Conor Humphries and Richard Chang)