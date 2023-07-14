US dollar perks up after sharp losses, but downtrend still intact

NEW YORK/LONDON : The U.S. dollar recovered modestly on Friday after falling sharply the last few days, as investors consolidated losses ahead of the weekend, but its trajectory remained tilted to the downside with the Federal Reserve near the end of its rate hike cycle amid softening inflation.

The greenback, however, was on track for its biggest weekly decline since November against a basket of six major currencies.

The dollar index edged 0.1per cent higher at 99.869, after touching a 15-month low of 99.574 earlier. The index was down 2.3per cent for the week, its biggest weekly decline in eight months.

U.S. producer prices barely rose in June and the annual increase in producer inflation was the smallest in nearly three years, data showed on Thursday, a day after data showed consumer prices rose modestly last month.

"The embattled dollar is catching a breather after enduring its worst week of the year," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst, at Convera in Washington.

"While expectations the Fed is all but done hiking won't help the buck, the market is now waiting on the central bank's July meeting to see if officials abandon their tightening bias," he added.

Markets are still pricing in a 95per cent chance of a 25 basis point hike from the Fed later this month, CME's FedWatch tool showed, but no more for the rest of the year.

Investors have been betting on a turn lower in the dollar for months, with short positions more than doubling over the month to July 7, according to data from Commodity Futures Trading Commission, although they remain far off the levels in 2021.

U.S. central bank officials, however, remain cautious, with Fed Governor Christopher Waller saying he is not ready to call an all-clear on U.S. inflation and favours more rate rises this year.

Against a weakening dollar, the euro touched a fresh 16-month peak of US$1.1243 in Asian hours before flattening at US$1.1233.

"(The euro) has taken off on the back of U.S. disinflationary bets and a large unwinding of dollar positions: said Francesco Pesole, FX strategist at ING.

"Our short-term fair value model shows that the pair (euro/dollar) has now entered overvaluation territory,"

Against the Swiss franc, the dollar gained 0.3per cent to 0.8611 francs, rising from an eight-year low of 0.8568. The dollar was on pace for its largest weekly percentage loss versus the franc since December last year.

The Swedish crown fell 0.5per cent against the greenback to 10.2395 per dollar, moving away from a two-month high hit versus the U.S. unit on Thursday, on data showing consumer prices in Sweden was decelerating at a slower pace than expected. The Swedish currency is still set for its biggest weekly gain since March 2009, up 5.2per cent.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar eased 0.5per cent against its U.S. counterpart to USUS$0.6856 after Michele Bullock was appointed head of Australia's central bank on Friday, becoming its first female governor as it undertakes a sweeping reorganisation.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar rose 0.6per cent to 138.84, but was on course for its worst week since January.

(This story has been refiled to remove an extraneous word 'aid' in paragraph 1)

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:43AM (1343 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 99.8460 99.7740 +0.08per cent -3.521per cent +99.9950 +99.5740

Euro/Dollar US$1.1232 US$1.1227 +0.05per cent +4.83per cent +US$1.1244 +US$1.1205

Dollar/Yen 138.7750 138.0600 +0.54per cent +5.87per cent +138.9900 +137.2450

Euro/Yen 155.90 154.98 +0.59per cent +11.12per cent +156.0200 +154.1900

Dollar/Swiss 0.8612 0.8588 +0.31per cent -6.84per cent +0.8618 +0.8568

Sterling/Dollar US$1.3117 US$1.3134 -0.16per cent +8.43per cent +US$1.3142 +US$1.3094

Dollar/Canadia 1.3140 1.3109 +0.24per cent -3.02per cent +1.3145 +1.3093

n

Aussie/Dollar US$0.6858 US$0.6890 -0.46per cent +0.60per cent +US$0.6895 +US$0.6853

Euro/Swiss 0.9672 0.9639 +0.34per cent -2.25per cent +0.9674 +0.9621

Euro/Sterling 0.8562 0.8545 +0.20per cent -3.19per cent +0.8568 +0.8541

NZ US$0.6379 US$0.6393 -0.26per cent +0.43per cent +US$0.6412 +US$0.6368

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 10.0050 9.9490 +0.54per cent +1.93per cent +10.0330 +9.9500

Euro/Norway 11.2397 11.1692 +0.63per cent +7.11per cent +11.2504 +11.1605

Dollar/Sweden 10.2389 10.1924 +0.55per cent -1.62per cent +10.2763 +10.1820

Euro/Sweden 11.5015 11.4381 +0.55per cent +3.16per cent +11.5219 +11.4299

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Joice Alves in London; Additional reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Alex Richardson)