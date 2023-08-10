US dollar recovers from inflation-related losses; yen slumps

NEW YORK : The dollar reversed losses on Thursday, led by gains against the yen, as investors digested U.S. inflation numbers that showed a moderate increase last month, but are still way above the Federal Reserve's 2per cent inflation target.

The greenback climbed to five-week peaks against the yen of 144.735, and last traded up 0.7per cent at 144.71 yen. So far this year, the dollar has gained 10.4per cent versus the Japanese currency.

The U.S. unit also pared gains against the euro, which last changed hands at US$1.0985, up just 0.1per cent. The recovery of the dollar against both the euro and yen pushed the dollar index up 0.1per cent to 102.56.

Earlier in the session, the dollar dropped after data showed the consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.2per cent last month, matching the gain in June. The CPI climbed 3.2per cent in the 12 months through July, up from a 3.0per cent rise in June, which was the smallest year-on-year gain since March 2021.

Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, the CPI gained 0.2per cent in July, the same as the June increase. In the 12 months through July, core CPI grew 4.7per cent after rising 4.8per cent in June.

"The story from this morning's CPI release took a little while to settle into markets. While yes, year-over-year CPI did come in slightly below expectation, that 3.2per cent figure is still higher than it was last month," said Helen Given, FX trader at Monex USA in Washington.

"It's also still a good bit higher than the Fed's 2per cent inflation target, so it's still very much in the realm of possibility that there will be a further 25 basis point hike this year. Even if the Fed chooses not to hike interest rates again, a cut is not coming any time soon as inflation above target remains entrenched in the U.S. economy."

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank Mary Daly on Thursday also said more progress is needed to tame inflation, even though it is moving in the right direction. She is a voter on the Federal Open Market Committee in 2024.

She said the July CPI numbers do not mean that the Fed can declare victory over inflation, adding that the labor market is not yet balanced.

Futures on the benchmark fed funds rate have priced in a pause in rate hikes at the next meeting and for the rest of the year. The next possible move by the Fed is a rate cut in May 2024, rate futures showed.

A separate report from the Labor Department on Thursday showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 21,000 to a seasonally adjusted 248,000 for the week ended Aug. 5. Economists had forecast 230,000 claims for the latest week.

In other currencies, the dollar slipped 0.1per cent to 0.8765 francs.

The euro gained against the yen, soaring to a 15-year high of 159.20. It was last up 0.8per cent at 158.96 yen.

Analysts had partly attributed the yen's weak trend to higher oil prices, given that Japan is a major oil importer.

Investors are also on the lookout for possible intervention by the Japan to lift the yen. In September, Japan intervened when the dollar rose above 145 yen, pushing the pair to around 140 yen as the Ministry of Finance bought the yen to weaken the dollar.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:53PM (1953 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 102.6000 102.4800 +0.14per cent -0.860per cent +102.6400 +101.7600

Euro/Dollar US$1.0980 US$1.0975 +0.06per cent +2.49per cent +US$1.1065 +US$1.0968

Dollar/Yen 144.7600 143.7500 +0.70per cent +10.41per cent +144.7850 +143.2550

Euro/Yen 158.96 157.73 +0.78per cent +13.30per cent +159.2000 +157.6700

Dollar/Swiss 0.8767 0.8773 -0.08per cent -5.20per cent +0.8776 +0.8690

Sterling/Dollar US$1.2676 US$1.2721 -0.35per cent +4.82per cent +US$1.2818 +US$1.2670

Dollar/Canadian 1.3439 1.3420 +0.14per cent -0.81per cent +1.3441 +1.3373

Aussie/Dollar US$0.6524 US$0.6529 -0.08per cent -4.30per cent +US$0.6617 +US$0.6521

Euro/Swiss 0.9626 0.9625 +0.01per cent -2.72per cent +0.9637 +0.9615

Euro/Sterling 0.8661 0.8625 +0.42per cent -2.07per cent +0.8665 +0.8626

NZ US$0.6033 US$0.6052 -0.31per cent -4.98per cent +US$0.6117 +US$0.6028

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 10.2960 10.2080 +0.84per cent +4.89per cent +10.3040 +10.0900

Euro/Norway 11.3087 11.1970 +1.00per cent +7.77per cent +11.3210 +11.1587

Dollar/Sweden 10.6939 10.6654 +0.30per cent +2.75per cent +10.7006 +10.5459

Euro/Sweden 11.7419 11.7063 +0.30per cent +5.31per cent +11.7505 +11.6679

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting Alun John in London; Editing by Mark Potter, Andrea Ricci and Richard Chang)