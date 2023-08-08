US dollar rises broadly as risk tolerance drops after Moody's downgrade, Chinese data

NEW YORK : The U.S. dollar firmed across the board on Tuesday, garnering safe-haven bids, after a disappointing set of Chinese trade figures hurt the yuan and the Australian and New Zealand currencies, with European risk-sensitive currencies also sliding on the worsening global outlook.

The dollar index rose 0.4per cent to 102.52, moving further away from Friday's one-week low in the wake of a mixed U.S. jobs report, which pointed to a cooling but still resilient labor market.

China's imports and exports fell much faster than expected in July, data on Tuesday showed, with imports down 12.4per cent from a year earlier while exports contracted by 14.5per cent, in another sign of the country's faltering economic recovery and subdued global demand.

On top of that Moody's late on Monday cut credit ratings of several small to mid-sized U.S. banks and said it may downgrade some of the nation's biggest lenders. It warned that the sector's credit strength will likely be tested by funding risks and weaker profitability.

"Weak Chinese and Japanese data along with the Moody's downgrade of U.S. banks all weighed on risk sentiment," said Marc Chandler, chief global strategist at Bannockburn Forex in New York.

"In the FX market right now, the way it has expressed concern about the growth outlook is that the dollar-bloc (Australian, New Zealand, and Canadian dollars) and Scandies (Norway and Swedish crowns) are underperforming against the U.S. dollar."

The offshore yuan fell to a five-week low of 7.2514 per dollar, and was last down 0.5per cent at 7.235. Its onshore counterpart hit a three-week low of 7.2225 per dollar.

The Aussie, a proxy for risk-sensitive currencies that is directly impacted by the yuan, weakened to USUS$0.6497 against the U.S. currency, its lowest since June 1. It last traded down 0.5per cent at USUS$0.6539. The New Zealand dollar dropped to USUS$0.6035, its weakest level in two months and was last down 0.7per cent at USUS$0.6063.

While currency moves had been minimal early in the Asian day, the greenback extended its gains in Europe and North America, as risk sentiment turned fragile and Wall Street shares sold off.

In other currencies, sterling fell 0.3per cent to US$1.2745, after a survey showed British retailers in July logged their slowest sales growth in 11 months.

The euro dropped 0.4per cent to US$1.0957, while the risk-sensitive Swedish and Norwegian crowns both tumbled against the dollar.

The U.S. dollar rose 0.7per cent to 143.40 yen.

"We're definitely at a place in the dollar smile where U.S. fundamentals are outperforming the rest of the world. And generally it's an environment for the dollar to sustain its rally," said Brad Bechtel, global head of foreign exchange at Jefferies in New York.

Data on Tuesday showed that Japanese real wages fell for a 15th straight month in June on relentless price hikes, but nominal pay growth remained robust amid rising salaries for high-income workers and a broadening labor crunch.

All eyes are now on Thursday's U.S. inflation data, where expectations are for core consumer prices in the United States to have risen 4.8per cent on an annual basis in July.

China will report July inflation as well on Wednesday, with traders on the lookout for further signs of deflation.

Currency bid prices at 3:41PM (1941 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 102.5200 102.0800 +0.44per cent -0.937per cent +102.8000 +102.0700

Euro/Dollar US$1.0958 US$1.1003 -0.41per cent +2.27per cent +US$1.1012 +US$1.0930

Dollar/Yen 143.4000 142.4600 +0.66per cent +9.37per cent +143.4900 +142.4200

Euro/Yen 157.14 156.75 +0.25per cent +12.00per cent +157.7400 +156.3600

Dollar/Swiss 0.8755 0.8729 +0.32per cent -5.30per cent +0.8782 +0.8721

Sterling/Dollar US$1.2745 US$1.2785 -0.31per cent +5.39per cent +US$1.2785 +US$1.2685

Dollar/Canadian 1.3417 1.3370 +0.36per cent -0.97per cent +1.3502 +1.3369

Aussie/Dollar US$0.6539 US$0.6574 -0.53per cent -4.07per cent +US$0.6576 +US$0.6497

Euro/Swiss 0.9592 0.9603 -0.11per cent -3.06per cent +0.9609 +0.9586

Euro/Sterling 0.8596 0.8602 -0.07per cent -2.80per cent +0.8625 +0.8596

NZ US$0.6063 US$0.6107 -0.70per cent -4.50per cent +US$0.6110 +US$0.6035

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 10.2620 10.1520 +1.25per cent +4.74per cent +10.3410 +10.1670

Euro/Norway 11.2469 11.1631 +0.75per cent +7.18per cent +11.3165 +11.1588

Dollar/Sweden 10.7013 10.5738 +0.77per cent +2.82per cent +10.7535 +10.5753

Euro/Sweden 11.7274 11.6382 +0.77per cent +5.18per cent +11.7637 +11.6350

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Samuel Indyk in London and Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Gareth Jones, Jason Neel, Sharon Singleton and Andrea Ricci)