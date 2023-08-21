US dollar slips as traders cautious before Fed's Jackson Hole symposium

NEW YORK : The dollar inched lower against a basket of its peers on Monday, snapping a five-week winning streak, as investors bided time ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole, Wyoming, symposium starting on Friday, with expectations that central banks could keep rates higher for longer.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six other majors, fell 0.077per cent and was last seen at 103.290, moving away from Friday's two-month high of 103.68.

Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco, said while the symposium has been pivotal in changing the markets trajectory and thinking in past years, disappointment might be on the horizon.

"The fight against inflation has not been won. The Fed has already bellowed that from the rooftops multiple times," said Sahota, pointing to continuously strong U.S. economic data. "I don't think they're going to turn around and say, 'We're done raising rates.' They need to see more, and it's not enough at this point."

The euro was up 0.21per cent at US$1.0896 while sterling was last trading at US$1.2762, up 0.21per cent.

The Japanese yen, which is on intervention watch, weakened 0.55per cent versus the greenback at 146.21 per dollar, with analysts now seeing the threshold for intervention at around 150 per dollar.

Meanwhile, the offshore yuan, also on watch for intervention, rose 0.3per cent versus the greenback at 7.2853 per dollar.

China's currency fell to the weaker side of 7.3 per dollar earlier before rebounding after Reuters reported that state-owned Chinese banks were seen actively mopping up offshore yuan liquidity, a move that raised the cost of shorting the currency.

China earlier cut its one-year benchmark lending rate by 10 basis points (bps) and left its five-year rate unchanged, against economists' expectations for larger 15-bps cuts to both.

Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank in London, said a firm dollar is problematic for both central banks since "it threatens to expose both currencies to undesirable weakness."

In the United States, Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak on Friday. His comments may set the direction for U.S. Treasury yields, which have driven the rise in the dollar in recent weeks.

Benchmark 10-year yields soared to a 15-year high on Monday and were last up 8.9 basis points at 4.339per cent. [US/]

The theme this year for the annual gathering in Wyoming is "structural shifts in the global economy."

"If we were looking at Jackson Hole, Lagarde's speech might actually be more of a market mover than Powell's," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay in Toronto, referring to European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde. "If Powell stays on the theoretical side of things, that might lower implied volatility of the dollar and lead to a smaller reaction."

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:33PM (1933 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index

103.2900 103.3900 -0.08per cent -0.193per cent +103.5000 +103.1300

Euro/Dollar

US$1.0898 US$1.0873 +0.23per cent +1.71per cent +US$1.0914 +US$1.0871

Dollar/Yen

146.2100 145.4100 +0.56per cent +11.53per cent +146.3950 +145.1450

Euro/Yen

159.35 158.03 +0.84per cent +13.58per cent +159.3800 +157.8000

Dollar/Swiss

0.8781 0.8828 -0.53per cent -5.03per cent +0.8827 +0.8781

Sterling/Dollar

US$1.2762 US$1.2736 +0.20per cent +5.52per cent +US$1.2767 +US$1.2711

Dollar/Canadian

1.3542 1.3551 -0.06per cent -0.04per cent +1.3572 +1.3497

Aussie/Dollar

US$0.6419 US$0.6405 +0.21per cent -5.84per cent +US$0.6421 +US$0.6388

Euro/Swiss

0.9569 0.9587 -0.19per cent -3.29per cent +0.9601 +0.9569

Euro/Sterling

0.8537 0.8539 -0.02per cent -3.47per cent +0.8562 +0.8534

NZ

Dollar/Dollar US$0.5930 US$0.5924 +0.07per cent -6.64per cent +US$0.5936 +US$0.5897

Dollar/Norway

10.6000 10.6540 -0.36per cent +8.17per cent +10.6600 +10.5530

Euro/Norway

11.5572 11.5632 -0.05per cent +10.13per cent +11.5920 +11.5110

Dollar/Sweden

10.9454 10.9756 -0.09per cent +5.17per cent +10.9981 +10.9023

Euro/Sweden

11.9290 11.9395 -0.09per cent +6.99per cent +11.9644 +11.8940

(Reporting by Laura Matthews in New York; Additional reporting by Samuel Indyk in London and Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Mark Potter, Will Dunham and Jonathan Oatis)