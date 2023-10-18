Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

US embassy in Argentina says operating normally after bomb threat reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

US embassy in Argentina says operating normally after bomb threat reports

Published October 18, 2023
Updated October 19, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BUENOS AIRES : The U.S. embassy in Buenos Aires said it is operating normally on Wednesday, after local media earlier reported an evacuation due to purported bomb threats.

The U.S and Israeli embassies in Argentina received two bomb threats via email, local media sites Clarin and La Nacion reported Wednesday morning.

Anti-bomb squads were reported on the scene.

Around 11 a.m. local time (1400 GMT), authorities said a first bomb search turned up nothing, La Nation reported.

Around noon local time (1500 GMT), the U.S. embassy reported "no credible threats."

"Additional Argentine police have been temporarily stationed outside the Embassy due to worldwide events," an embassy spokesperson said.

The alleged threats came amid an escalating war between Israel and Hamas, and as U.S President Biden arrived in Israel on Wednesday pledging solidarity in the country's fight against the Palestinian militant group.

(Reporting by Anna-Cat Brigida, Writing by Isabel Woodford, editing by Deepa Babington)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.