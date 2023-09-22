Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

US embassy in Lebanon 'not intimidated' by shots fired towards it - ambassador
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

US embassy in Lebanon 'not intimidated' by shots fired towards it - ambassador

FILE PHOTO: Dorothy Shea, U.S. ambassador to Lebanon, meets with Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, in Beirut, Lebanon, in this handout released on September 22, 2023. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Dorothy Shea, U.S. ambassador to Lebanon, meets with Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, in Beirut, Lebanon, in this handout released on September 22, 2023. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Published September 22, 2023
Updated September 22, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIRUT : U.S. ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea on Friday said the embassy was "not intimidated" by a gunman's shots towards its entrance earlier this week and that Lebanese authorities were investigating the incident.

Late Wednesday, shots were fired near the U.S. embassy north of Beirut. Embassy spokesperson Jake Nelson said no one had been hurt and normal business operations were ongoing.

"We know that authorities are investigating this incident, whereby a gunman fired shots toward the U.S. embassy the other night," U.S. ambassador Dorothy Shea said on Friday after meeting Lebanon's caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati.

"Please know that we at the U.S. embassy are not intimidated by this incident, and our security protocols are very strong and our partnerships are ironclad," she said.

Mikati also condemned what he described as an "attack on the American embassy". There was no claim of responsibility for the gunfire and authorities have not provided details on the investigation.

The highly secured U.S. embassy lies north of Beirut in the town of Awkar. Security incidents around it are rare. The embassy moved there from Beirut following a suicide attack in 1983 which killed more than 60 people.

(Reporting by Maya Gebeily; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.