Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

US encourages its citizens in Gaza to move closer to Egypt's Rafah crossing
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

US encourages its citizens in Gaza to move closer to Egypt's Rafah crossing

Palestinians with dual citizenship wait outside Rafah border crossing with Egypt in the hope of getting permission to leave Gaza, amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip October 14, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians with dual citizenship wait outside Rafah border crossing with Egypt in the hope of getting permission to leave Gaza, amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip October 14, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Published October 14, 2023
Updated October 14, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : The U.S. government is encouraging its citizens in Gaza to move south toward the Rafah crossing with Egypt to be ready for its possible reopening amid the humanitarian crisis in the coastal enclave after a Hamas attack in Israel drew Israeli military retaliation, the State Department said on Saturday.

"We have informed U.S. citizens in Gaza with whom we are in contact that if they assess it to be safe, they may wish to move closer to the Rafah border crossing," a State Department spokesperson said. "There may be very little notice if the crossing opens and it may only open for a limited time."

(Reporting By Matt Spetalnick; editing by Diane Craft)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.