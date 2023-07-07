US envoy expresses sorrow over ethnic violence in India's northeast

NEW DELHI : The U.S. ambassador to New Delhi expressed sorrow over the ethnic violence in India's northeastern state of Manipur on Thursday, and while noting it was an Indian matter he said Washington stood ready to assist if requested.

Nearly 120 people have been killed in clashes between members of the Kuki tribes - who live in the hills, and receive economic benefits and quotas for government jobs and education - and the Meiteis - who control the more prosperous lowlands.

About 40,000 people have been displaced by the violence during the past two months, and the federal government has deployed additional security forces.

"You don't have to be an Indian to care when children or individuals die in this sort of violence," Ambassador Eric Garcetti told journalists in the eastern city of Kolkata.

"There has been a lot of progress in the northeast states... We stand ready and enable to assist if asked but we know that this is an Indian matter," Garcetti said.

"We can bring more collaboration, more projects, more investment if that peace is in place."

The violence in Manipur was triggered after a court in February suggested that the special privileges granted to the Kuki people, who make up 16per cent of the state's population, be extended to the Meiteis, who are a majority in the state.

When asked about Garcetti's comments, India's foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said "I am not sure foreign diplomats would usually comment on internal developments in India, but I would not like to comment without seeing what has exactly been said."

Ties between India and the U.S. were strengthened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's landmark visit to Washington last month, when several agreements were signed, including for arms sales to India and for U.S. investment in India's semiconductor industry.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta, additional reporting by Krishn Kaushik; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)