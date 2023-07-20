Logo
US envoy says actively engaged in ensuring return of American in North Korea
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Army soldier Travis King appears in this unknown location, undated photo obtained by REUTERS/File Photo
"Proud parent of a U.S. Army soldier" stickers adorn the car and windows at the home of 23-year-old Pvt. Travis King's mother in Racine, Wisconsin, U.S., July 19, 2023. REUTERS/Eric Cox
FILE PHOTO: South Korean soldiers stand guard during a media tour at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, 03 March 2023. JEON HEON-KYUN/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Published July 20, 2023
Updated July 20, 2023
TOKYO : United States Special Envoy for North Korea Sung Kim said on Thursday the U.S. was actively engaged in ensuring the return of an American soldier who had crossed into North Korea.

He spoke ahead of a trilateral meeting held in Japan with Japanese and South Korean counterparts to discuss how to counter the threat of North Korea.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Tom Hogue)

