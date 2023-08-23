US fines Nomura unit US$35 million over mortgage securities fraud

A unit of Japan's Nomura Holdings agreed to pay a US$35 million fine and enter a non-prosecution agreement to settle charges it conducted fraudulent trading of residential mortgage-backed securities, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.

Nomura Securities International will also pay about US$808,000 in restitution to victims. It previously paid about US$20.1 million to victims under a related settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)