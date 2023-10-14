Logo
US gathers information on reports of journalists killed, injured in Lebanon
Reuters' journalist Issam Abdallah takes a selfie picture while working in Maras, Turkey, February 11, 2023. REUTERS/Issam Abdallah

Published October 14, 2023
Updated October 14, 2023
The U.S. State Department on Friday said U.S. officials were working to gather information on reports of journalists killed and injured in Lebanon, as a spokesperson responded to a request for comment on Reuters news videographer Issam Abdallah, who was killed in southern Lebanon.

"Today and every day, we stand with journalists around the world who do critical work that we all rely on every single day, sometimes in dangerous conditions," a spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Simon Lewis and Costas Pitas; Editing by Leslie Adler and Cynthia Osterman)

