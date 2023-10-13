Logo
US has not closed any option related to hostages held by Hamas, White House says
White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby joins White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 12, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Published October 13, 2023
Updated October 13, 2023
WASHINGTON : The United States has not ruled out any option related to securing the release of hostages being held by the militant group Hamas, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday.

U.S. authorities still do not have a lot of information about how many American hostages there are and who they are, he aid.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Katharine Jackson; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese)

