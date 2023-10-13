US has not closed any option related to hostages held by Hamas, White House says

WASHINGTON : The United States has not ruled out any option related to securing the release of hostages being held by the militant group Hamas, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday.

U.S. authorities still do not have a lot of information about how many American hostages there are and who they are, he aid.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Katharine Jackson; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese)