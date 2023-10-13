US to help Americans evacuate Israel as confirmed deaths rise - White House

WASHINGTON : The number of U.S. citizens confirmed dead in the Hamas attack in Israel over the weekend has risen to 27, with 14 more still unaccounted for, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday.

Kirby, speaking to reporters at a news briefing, also said the U.S. will arrange charter flights to Europe starting on Friday for Americans wanting to leave the Israel.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; writing by Susan Heavey)