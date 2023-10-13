Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

US to help Americans evacuate Israel as confirmed deaths rise - White House
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

US to help Americans evacuate Israel as confirmed deaths rise - White House

U.S. White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby takes questions on the situation in Israel as he joins White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 11, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby takes questions on the situation in Israel as he joins White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 11, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Published October 13, 2023
Updated October 13, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : The number of U.S. citizens confirmed dead in the Hamas attack in Israel over the weekend has risen to 27, with 14 more still unaccounted for, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday.

Kirby, speaking to reporters at a news briefing, also said the U.S. will arrange charter flights to Europe starting on Friday for Americans wanting to leave the Israel.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; writing by Susan Heavey)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.