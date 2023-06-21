Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

US imposes sanctions on Myanmar's defense ministry, two banks -Treasury website
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

US imposes sanctions on Myanmar's defense ministry, two banks -Treasury website

FILE PHOTO: The Treasury Department is pictured in Washington, U.S., April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: The Treasury Department is pictured in Washington, U.S., April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago/File Photo

Published June 21, 2023
Updated June 21, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : The United States on Wednesday levelled sanctions against Myanmar's Ministry of Defense and two banks used by the Southeast Asian country's military to purchase arms and other goods in foreign currencies, according to the Treasury Department's website.

The sanctions hit the Myanmar Foreign Trade Bank (MFTB) and Myanma Investment and Commercial Bank (MICB), which receive and transmit foreign currencies for Myanmar's government, including state-owned enterprises that raise much of the junta's revenues.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Simon Lewis; editing by Rami Ayyub)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.