Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

US imposes visa curbs on Chinese officials over boarding schools for Tibetans
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

US imposes visa curbs on Chinese officials over boarding schools for Tibetans

Children who live at Lhasa Children Welfare House sit on sofa as a group of foreign reporters visits on a government organised tour in Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/File Photo

Children who live at Lhasa Children Welfare House sit on sofa as a group of foreign reporters visits on a government organised tour in Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/File Photo

Published August 22, 2023
Updated August 23, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON :The United States will impose visa restrictions on Chinese officials to tackle "forcible assimilation" of Tibetan children in government-run boarding schools, the State Department said on Tuesday, without providing details or naming any officials.

"We urge PRC authorities to end the coercion of Tibetan children into government-run boarding schools and to cease repressive assimilation policies," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

China firmly opposed the curbs, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a news briefing on Wednesday.

"This wrong decision should be revoked immediately, otherwise China will make a resolute and forceful response," Wang said.

Tibet has been ruled by China since 1951, when troops took control in what it says was a peaceful liberation.

China maintains that it protects the rights of all ethnic minority cultures and its constitution grants groups the freedom to use and develop their own written and spoken languages.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Katharine Jackson; Additional reporting by Laurie Chen and Liz Lee in Beijing; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Clarence Fernandez)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.