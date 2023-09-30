US imposes visa restrictions on more Nicaraguan officials over human rights

WASHINGTON : The United States is imposing visa restrictions on 100 Nicaraguan municipal officials for their role in alleged attacks on human rights, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement released by the U.S. State Department.

"To date, we have restricted visa eligibility for more than 1,000 Nicaraguan officials, including those involved in human rights abuses, repression of independent voices, and corruption," Blinken said.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese)