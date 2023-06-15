Logo
US, India discussed advancing defense ties during Biden aide's visit -White House
FILE PHOTO: U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 24, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden holds a virtual meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss Russia's war with Ukraine from the White House in Washington U.S., April 11, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
Published June 15, 2023
Updated June 15, 2023
WASHINGTON : U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and his Indian counterpart discussed steps to advance the two countries' strategic technology and defense partnership during a visit by Sullivan to New Delhi this week, the White House said on Thursday.

The two also discussed preparations for an upcoming visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington, and unveiled a roadmap for bilateral cooperation, the White House said in a statement.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub and Kanishka Singh)

