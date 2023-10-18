Logo
US, Israeli embassies in Argentina evacuated following bomb threat: media
US, Israeli embassies in Argentina evacuated following bomb threat: media

Published October 18, 2023
Updated October 18, 2023
BUENOS AIRES :The U.S and Israeli embassies in Argentina were evacuated on Wednesday following two bomb threats received via email, local media sites Clarin and La Nacion reported.

Anti-bomb squads were reported on the scene.

Around 11:00 local time (14:00 GMT), authorities said a first search of one of the embassies turned up negative, La Nation reported.

The threats came amid an escalating war between Israel and Hamas, and as U.S President Biden arrived in Israel on Wednesday pledging solidarity in the country's fight against the Palestinian militant group.

(Reporting by Reuters Newsroom, Writing by Isabel Woodford)

