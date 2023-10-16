Logo
US, Israelis discussing potential Biden visit to Israel, source says
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at a dinner hosted by the Human Rights Campaign at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, U.S., October 14, 2023. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at a dinner hosted by the Human Rights Campaign at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, U.S., October 14, 2023. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

Published October 16, 2023
Updated October 16, 2023
WASHINGTON : U.S. and Israelis officials are discussing the possibility of a visit to Israel soon by U.S. President Joe Biden at the invitation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

A visit by Biden to show support for the biggest U.S. ally in the Middle East would follow a similar visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is currently in the region.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed reports by a variety of Israeli news outlets that Netanyahu invited Biden during a recent phone call about response to the attack on Israel by Hamas militants.

The White House declined to comment. "We have no new travel to announce," said National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson.

(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler)

