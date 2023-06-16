Logo
US, Japan, Philippines discuss S China sea, North Korea
FILE PHOTO: U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 24, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

Published June 16, 2023
Updated June 16, 2023
WASHINGTON : The national security advisers of the United States, Japan and the Philippines on Friday discussed regional security issues and ways to strengthen the trilateral alliance, they said in a joint statement.

It was the first meeting between White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and his counterparts, Akiba Takeo of Japan and Eduardo Ano of the Philippines.

"The three (advisers) discussed a wide range of regional security challenges, including with respect to the South China Sea and the East China Sea, as well as North Korea. In addition, they reiterated the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," the joint statement said.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

