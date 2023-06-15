Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

US, Japan, S Korean security advisers discuss N.Korea, China seas -White House
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

US, Japan, S Korean security advisers discuss N.Korea, China seas -White House

FILE PHOTO: U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 24, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 24, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

Published June 15, 2023
Updated June 15, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : National security advisers for the United States, Japan and South Korea on Thursday discussed maintaining stability in the Taiwan Strait and coordination over the East China and South China Seas, the White House said in a statement.

The White House's Jake Sullivan, along with his counterparts at a trilateral meeting in Tokyo, also discussed North Korea's "illicit nuclear and missile programs and most recent provocations and identified next steps to strengthen their cooperation," it said.

The statement came shortly before South Korea's military said that Korea had launched a ballistic missile after Pyongyang earlier issued a protest against live fire drills carried out by South Korea with the United States.

"Our trilateral partnership is now stronger and has more potential than ever before," the U.S. statement said.

Technology, energy security and "countering economic coercion," were also discussed ahead of a summit with the three nation's leaders hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden in coming months, the White House added.

On China, Sullivan along with Japanese National Security Secretariat Secretary General Akiba Takeo and South Korean National Security Office Director Cho Tae-yon "discussed opportunities for coordination in the East China Sea and South China Sea and emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," it said.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.