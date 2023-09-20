US joint exercise in Armenia to end on Wednesday as planned - spokesperson

U.S. soldiers will complete a joint military exercise with Armenian forces in Armenia on Wednesday as planned, and it was not affected by the launch of a major military operation by neighbouring Azerbaijan, a U.S. military spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said there had been no change to the 10-day Eagle Partner 2023 exercise involving 85 U.S. soldiers and 175 Armenians, despite Azerbaijan's launch of what it called an "anti-terrorist" operation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region on Tuesday.

"We were aware that they were conducting operations but we didn't assess there to be any risk to our soldiers at the time and so they remained for the duration of the exercise," the spokesperson said.

