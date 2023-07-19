Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

US moves to restrict trade threatens chip industry: China industry association
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

US moves to restrict trade threatens chip industry: China industry association

FILE PHOTO: Flags of China and U.S. are displayed on a printed circuit board with semiconductor chips, in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/

FILE PHOTO: Flags of China and U.S. are displayed on a printed circuit board with semiconductor chips, in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/

Published July 19, 2023
Updated July 19, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : The U.S. government's moves to restrict trade threatens globalisation in the semiconductor sector and consumer interests, the China Semiconductor Industry Association said on Wednesday.

"Any damage to the current global supply chain, which developed over the past decades alongside the process of globalisation, could create inevitable and irreparable harm to the global economy," the association said in a statement.

China's semiconductor industry welcomes open cooperation and will continue to innovate, the statement said.

The industry association's statement came after U.S. chip company executives met with top Biden administration officials on Monday to discuss China policy.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.