US Navy says patrol and reconnaissance aircraft transited Taiwan Strait

BEIJING : The United States Navy said its P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft transited the Taiwan Strait, in a statement on Thursday.

"By operating within the Taiwan Strait in accordance with international law, the United States upholds the navigational rights and freedoms of all nations," the Navy said.

The Navy added that aircraft's transit demonstrates the United States' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)