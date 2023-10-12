Logo
US Navy says patrol and reconnaissance aircraft transited Taiwan Strait
FILE PHOTO: People look across the strait from a lighthouse at the 68-nautical-mile scenic spot, one of mainland China's closest points to the island of Taiwan, on Pingtan Island, Fujian province, China, April 9, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: People look across the strait from a lighthouse at the 68-nautical-mile scenic spot, one of mainland China's closest points to the island of Taiwan, on Pingtan Island, Fujian province, China, April 9, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

Published October 12, 2023
Updated October 12, 2023
BEIJING : The United States Navy said its P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft transited the Taiwan Strait, in a statement on Thursday.

"By operating within the Taiwan Strait in accordance with international law, the United States upholds the navigational rights and freedoms of all nations," the Navy said.

The Navy added that aircraft's transit demonstrates the United States' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

