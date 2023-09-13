US news outlet posts job ad for Taylor Swift reporter

NEW YORK — Many music reporters pass their days immersed in the phenomenon that is Taylor Swift, but one US news outlet said on Tuesday (Sept 12) it is hiring a journalist dedicated solely to the pop titan.

Media company Gannett's career site now includes a job post seeking a "Taylor Swift reporter" for the Tennessean and USA Today outlets.

"The successful candidate is a driven, creative and energetic journalist able to capture the excitement around Swift's ongoing tour and upcoming album release, while also providing thoughtful analysis of her music and career," the post said.

"We are looking for a journalist with a voice — but not a bias — able to quickly cultivate a national audience through smart content designed to meet readers on their terms. This reporter will chronicle the biggest moments on the next portions of Taylor Swift's tour, offering readers of USA Today, The Tennessean and more than 200 local news sources an inside view."