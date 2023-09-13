Logo
US news outlet posts job ad for Taylor Swift reporter
NEW YORK — Many music reporters pass their days immersed in the phenomenon that is Taylor Swift, but one US news outlet said on Tuesday (Sept 12) it is hiring a journalist dedicated solely to the pop titan.

Taylor Swift performs at the iHeartRadio Wango Tango concert in California, in the United States, in 2019. Reuters
Taylor Swift performs at the iHeartRadio Wango Tango concert in California, in the United States, in 2019.
Published September 13, 2023
Updated September 13, 2023
Media company Gannett's career site now includes a job post seeking a "Taylor Swift reporter" for the Tennessean and USA Today outlets.

"The successful candidate is a driven, creative and energetic journalist able to capture the excitement around Swift's ongoing tour and upcoming album release, while also providing thoughtful analysis of her music and career," the post said.

"We are looking for a journalist with a voice  — but not a bias  —  able to quickly cultivate a national audience through smart content designed to meet readers on their terms. This reporter will chronicle the biggest moments on the next portions of Taylor Swift's tour, offering readers of USA Today, The Tennessean and more than 200 local news sources an inside view."

Gannett

Gannett — which owns the national newspaper USA Today as well as many local newspapers — has slashed jobs repeatedly over the past several years across local markets. In December it laid off 6 per cent of its news division.

Now it's seeking an "experienced" and "video-forward" journalist who is also "an energetic writer, photographer and social media pro" to cover Swift — and Swift alone.

The salary range is wide — between US$21.63 (S$29.44) and US$50.87 per hour — and requires international travel.

The hugely popular Swift, 33, is expected to set a record for the first billion-dollar tour thanks to her career-spanning Eras Tour. Along with several new albums in recent years she has been re-recording her earlier work to resounding success.

Still, it is rare for an outlet to dedicate a reporter to one personality, particularly if they aren't a senior government official or head of state. AFP

