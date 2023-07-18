Logo
US nuclear missile sub visits S Korea for first time in decades - US official
Published July 18, 2023
Updated July 18, 2023
SEOUL : For the first time since the 1980s a U.S. nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) is in South Korea, a senior U.S. official said on Tuesday, as the allies launched talks to coordinate responses in the event of a nuclear war with North Korea.

White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell announced the long-expected visit while he was in Seoul for the first Nuclear Consultative Group discussion with South Korean officials.

(Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Ed Davies)

