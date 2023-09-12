Logo
US OKs potential sale of air and missile defense system to Poland -Pentagon
Serviceman patrols in front of the Patriot air defence system during Polish military training on the missile systems at the airport in Warsaw, Poland February 7, 2023. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

Published September 12, 2023
Updated September 12, 2023
WASHINGTON : The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of an Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System to Poland for an estimated cost of US$4 billion, the Pentagon said on Monday.

As it upgrades its air defenses, the Pentagon said NATO-ally Poland had requested to buy phase two of a two-phase program for the command system enabled PATRIOT Configuration-3+ with modernized sensors and components.

The sale would include 93 of the system's engagement operation centers, 175 fire control network relays and other related equipment, the Pentagon said.

European interest in U.S. weaponry has increased with demand centered around such supplies as munitions, air defenses, communications equipment, shoulder-fired Javelin missiles and drones which have proven critical to Ukraine's war efforts.

The principal contractor for the missile defense system will be Northrup Grumman, the Pentagon said in a statement.

(Reporting by Eric Beech and Katharine Jackson: Editing by Caitlin Webber and Eric Beech)

