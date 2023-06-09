US Pentagon readies new US$2 billion Ukraine air defense package - Bloomberg News

The U.S. will announce a new arms package for Ukraine valued at more than US$2 billion as soon as Friday, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing administration officials.

The funds under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative will be heavy on air defense munitions and will help Ukraine purchase Hawk missile launchers and two types of advanced Patriot air defense missiles, the report said.

(Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)