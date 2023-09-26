Logo
US, Poland sign US$2 billion defense loan agreement, State Dept. says
FILE PHOTO: Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki delivers remarks with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris before their meeting in her ceremonial office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus in Washington, D.C., U.S. April 11, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Published September 26, 2023
Updated September 26, 2023
The United States has signed a US$2 billion direct loan agreement to support Poland's defense modernization program, the State Department said on Monday.

THE TAKE

The foreign military financing deal advances the two countries' defense cooperation as Poland seeks to boost its armed forces following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

KEY QUOTE

"In addition to its central support role in facilitating international assistance to neighboring Ukraine, Poland has demonstrated its ironclad commitment to strengthening regional security through its robust investments in defense spending," the State Department said in a statement on Monday.

CONTEXT

Poland is a top U.S. ally and has topped NATO's spending charts this year. The military alliance has forecast Poland pouring 3.9per cent of gross domestic product into military goals, almost twice NATO's current 2per cent target.

BY THE NUMBERS

The U.S. will provide US$60 million for the cost of the US$2 billion loan, which will be used to help pay for Poland's defense modernization program with weapons purchases from the U.S., the State Department said.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago; Editing by Caitlin Webber and Rami Ayyub)

