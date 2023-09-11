Logo
US President Biden: Relations with Vietnam have 'entered a new stage'
U.S. President Joe Biden holds a press conference in Hanoi, Vietnam, September 10, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Published September 11, 2023
HANOI : United States President Joe Biden said on Monday that his country's relations with Vietnam had "entered a new stage".

Speaking at a business forum during a state visit to the Southeast Asian country, Biden said the two nations were deepening cooperation on cloud computing, semiconductors, artificial intelligence.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Martin Petty)

