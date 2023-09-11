US President Biden: Relations with Vietnam have 'entered a new stage'
HANOI : United States President Joe Biden said on Monday that his country's relations with Vietnam had "entered a new stage".
Speaking at a business forum during a state visit to the Southeast Asian country, Biden said the two nations were deepening cooperation on cloud computing, semiconductors, artificial intelligence.
