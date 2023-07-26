Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

US President Biden's son Hunter's plea deal over tax charges falls apart -media reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

US President Biden's son Hunter's plea deal over tax charges falls apart -media reports

US President Biden's son Hunter's plea deal over tax charges falls apart -media reports
Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, arrives at federal court to plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges of willfully failing to pay income taxes in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., July 26, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst REFILE - QUALITY REPEAT
US President Biden's son Hunter's plea deal over tax charges falls apart -media reports
FILE PHOTO: Hunter Biden walks to the motorcade after arriving at Fort McNair, after U.S. President Joe Biden spent the weekend at Camp David, in Washington, U.S., July 4, 2023. REUTERS/Julia Nikhinson/File Photo
Published July 26, 2023
Updated July 26, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Delaware :A deal U.S. President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden had with prosecutors to plead guilty to failing to pay income taxes fell apart on Wednesday, news outlets reported.

The agreement fell apart when the judge expressed concerns about a provision in the deal that allowed Biden to not be prosecuted for a gun-related charge in a separate case, a Bloomberg reporter posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

CNN reported that the deal fell apart due to ongoing investigations into potential violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

The younger Biden did not pay taxes on more than US$1.5 million in income in 2017 and 2018 despite owing more than US$100,000, prosecutors allege.

He is charged in a separate case with unlawfully owning a firearm while addicted to and using a controlled substance, a felony.

Under the plea deal the younger Biden had agreed to with federal prosecutors in Delaware, he would enter into a pretrial diversion agreement for that charge, an alternative to prosecution that allows defendants to avoid a conviction or prison time.

Biden's lawyers on Wednesday told the court that the plea deal was null and void.

Republicans have for years accused Hunter Biden of leveraging his father’s political power for personal gain in his dealings in Ukraine and China, though the probe by U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware, a Trump appointee, has not turned up any evidence to support those claims.

News of the plea deal in June sparked accusations of favorable treatment for the president’s son from Trump and his Republican allies, who have for years accused the younger Biden of influence-peddling abroad, among other things.

Those allegations spurred the criminal investigation by Weiss, who in a departure from typical practice was allowed to remain in office to continue the probe after Biden defeated Trump in the 2020 election.

(Reporting by Jack Queen; Additional reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Scott Malone, Noeleen Walder and Jonathan Oatis)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.