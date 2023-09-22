Logo
US to provide US$116 million in humanitarian aid for Myanmar, Bangladesh
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks after viewing the "Burma's Path To Genocide" exhibit at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, U.S., March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool/File Photo

Published September 22, 2023
Updated September 22, 2023
WASHINGTON : The United States will provide an additional US$116 million in humanitarian aid for Myanmar, Bangladesh and the surrounding region to support Rohingya refugees who fled Myanmar, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Thursday.

With this new funding, the United States' total assistance for those affected by the crisis in Myanmar, Bangladesh, and the region totals more than US$2.2 billion since August 2017, when over 740,000 Rohingya fled genocide, Blinken said.

(Reporting by Katharine Jackson)

