World

US: Russian arrest of US journalist appears to be harassment
Alsu Kurmasheva, an editor with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's (RFE/RL) Tatar-Bashkir Service, poses in this undated handout photo. Pangea Graphics (RFE/RL)/Handout via REUTERS

Published October 20, 2023
Updated October 20, 2023
WASHINGTON : The U.S. State Department said on Thursday it was aware of reports Russia had detained an editor at U.S.-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) and said it appeared to be Russian harassment.

"This appears to be another case of the Russian government harassing U.S. citizens," State Department spokesman Matt Miller told reporters of the arrest of Alsu Kurmasheva, who works for RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service and holds U.S. and Russian passports. "We have not been officially notified by the government of Russia about this arrest."

(Reporting By Simon Lewis, Humeyra Pamuk and Kanishka Singh; Writing by Arshad Mohammed)

