US says it shot down missiles, drones in Red Sea potentially heading toward Israel

WASHINGTON : A U.S. warship shot down three missiles and several drones in the northern Red Sea, the Pentagon said on Thursday, adding that they were potentially heading toward targets in Israel.

"We cannot say for certain what these missiles and drones were targeting, but they were launched from Yemen, heading north along the Red Sea, potentially towards targets in Israel," a Pentagon spokesperson told reporters in a press briefing.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali, Kanishka Singh and Costas Pitas; Editing by Leslie Adler)