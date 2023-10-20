Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

US says it shot down missiles, drones in Red Sea potentially heading toward Israel
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

US says it shot down missiles, drones in Red Sea potentially heading toward Israel

Published October 20, 2023
Updated October 20, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : A U.S. warship shot down three missiles and several drones in the northern Red Sea, the Pentagon said on Thursday, adding that they were potentially heading toward targets in Israel.

"We cannot say for certain what these missiles and drones were targeting, but they were launched from Yemen, heading north along the Red Sea, potentially towards targets in Israel," a Pentagon spokesperson told reporters in a press briefing.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali, Kanishka Singh and Costas Pitas; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.