US says Saudi, Israel normalization efforts should continue
Published October 8, 2023
Updated October 8, 2023
WASHINGTON : It is too soon to determine how the attack on Israel unfolded, what possible role Iran may have played, or whether the attack was meant to derail Saudi-Israeli normalization talks, U.S. Deputy National Security adviser Jon Finer told Fox News on Sunday.

"We think it would be in both countries' interests to continue to pursue this possibility," Finer said in an interview on "Fox News Sunday," referring to Saudi Arabia and Israel efforts to normalize their ties.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)

