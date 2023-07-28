Logo
US Secretary of Defence attacks China's 'bullying behaviour' in Pacific
SYDNEY — United States (US) Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin said on Friday (July 28) that Washington would defend allies against "bullying behaviour" from China in the Pacific.

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin holds a news conference on the day of a NATO Defence Ministers' meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on June 15, 2023.

Published July 28, 2023
Updated July 28, 2023
"We've seen troubling (Chinese) coercion from the East China Sea to the South China Sea to right here in the Southwest Pacific, and will continue to support our allies and partners as they defend themselves from bullying behaviour," Mr Austin told reporters in Brisbane, where he is meeting with his Australian counterpart Richard Marles.

The US and Australia were both concerned about attempts from China to depart from international law, Mr Austin added. REUTERS

