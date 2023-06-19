Logo
US Secretary of State Blinken to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken walks to a meeting with China's Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi (not pictured) at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, June 19, 2023. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool

Published June 19, 2023
Updated June 19, 2023
BEIJING : U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday in Beijing, a State Department official said.

Blinken, who is in China for his second day of meetings, met with China's top diplomat earlier on Monday and with Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Sunday.

This is the first visit to China by a U.S. secretary of state in five years.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and the Beijing newsroom; Editing by Gareth Jones)

