US seeks details on whereabouts of human rights lawyer from China
Published October 12, 2023
Updated October 12, 2023
The U.S. State Department on Wednesday called on Beijing to provide information regarding the whereabouts and condition of Lu Siwei, a Chinese human rights lawyer whose family has said he was sent back to China from Laos.

"We call on (China) to confirm Lu's current location; allow for external verification by independent observers of Lu’s well-being, including access for doctors to treat Lu’s chronic health condition; and enable his access to a lawyer of his choosing," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Costas Pitas)

