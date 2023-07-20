Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

US seeks soldier's return as trilateral talks over North Korea start
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

US seeks soldier's return as trilateral talks over North Korea start

US seeks soldier's return as trilateral talks over North Korea start
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Army soldier Travis King appears in this unknown location, undated photo obtained by REUTERS/File Photo
US seeks soldier's return as trilateral talks over North Korea start
"Proud parent of a U.S. Army soldier" stickers adorn the car and windows at the home of 23-year-old Pvt. Travis King's mother in Racine, Wisconsin, U.S., July 19, 2023. REUTERS/Eric Cox
US seeks soldier's return as trilateral talks over North Korea start
FILE PHOTO: South Korean soldiers stand guard during a media tour at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, 03 March 2023. JEON HEON-KYUN/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Published July 20, 2023
Updated July 20, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :The United States is actively engaged in ensuring the return of an American soldier who had crossed into North Korea, a U.S. official said on Thursday, ahead of a trilateral meeting with Japan and South Korea on countering North Korean threats.

The U.S. is working hard to ascertain information on Private Travis King's wellbeing and engaged in "ensuring his safety and return," U.S. Special Envoy for North Korea Sung Kim said at the opening of the meeting.

The meeting takes place amid heightened tensions around the Korean Peninsula. On Tuesday, King made an unauthorised crossing into North Korea, the same day a U.S. nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarine visited South Korea for the first time since the 1980s.

North Korea test launched two ballistic missiles into the sea early on Wednesday.

South Korean government representative Kim Gunn condemned the missile launches and spoke of the strengthening of ties between the three countries.

"Our trilateral security cooperation is at an unprecedented level," he said, adding that the three will discuss ways to further strengthen their cooperation, including in sanctions and countering North Korea's malicious cyber activities.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Tom Hogue and Christian Schmollinger)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.