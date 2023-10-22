Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

US sees risk of Middle East escalation, threat to US troops
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

US sees risk of Middle East escalation, threat to US troops

US sees risk of Middle East escalation, threat to US troops
U.S. President Joe Biden and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attend a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as Biden visits Israel amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
US sees risk of Middle East escalation, threat to US troops
FILE PHOTO: Israeli soldiers scan an area while sirens sound as rockets from Gaza are launched towards Israel,, near Sderot, southern Israel, October 9, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo
Published October 22, 2023
Updated October 22, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : The United States sees the prospect of further attacks on its troops in the Middle East and the Israel-Hamas war escalating to the wider region, the top U.S. diplomat and defense officials said on Sunday.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that the United States did not want to see the conflict spread.

Blinken told NBC News actions by Iran and its proxies could spark an escalation and that the United States hoped for more hostages to be released by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, which attacked Israel on Oct. 7 and killed about 1,400 people.

Israel has since retaliated with deadly air strikes on Gaza, a 45 km-long (25-mile) enclave home to 2.3 million people that has been ruled since 2006 by Hamas. Israel's air strikes have killed over 4,700 people, Palestinian officials say.

"We're concerned about potential escalation. In fact, what we're seeing … is the prospect of a significant escalation of attacks on our troops and our people throughout the region," Austin told ABC's "This Week" program.

"If any group or any country is looking to widen this conflict and take advantage of this very unfortunate situation ... our advice is: don’t," he added.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Arshad Mohammed in Washington; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Lisa Shumaker)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.