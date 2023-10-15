Logo
US senators to travel to Israel, Saudi Arabia to push deal
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) looks on during a news conference on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S., September 14, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) looks on during a news conference on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S., September 14, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

Published October 15, 2023
Updated October 15, 2023
WASHINGTON : A group of U.S. senators will travel to the Middle East to encourage Israel and Saudi Arabia to continue talks on normalizing relations, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said on NBC's "Meet the Press."

Graham said he will go to Saudi Arabia and Israel in "coming days" with a group of senators to urge the U.S.-backed deal to move forward after the Hamas attack on Israel upended negotiations.

"There's a desire by both parties to move forward," on the plan, Graham said.

(Reporting by Heather Timmons; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

