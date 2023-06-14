Logo
US to send US$325 million in new military aid to Ukraine
US to send US$325 million in new military aid to Ukraine

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian servicemen fire a Partyzan multiple launch rocket system towards Russian troops near a frontline, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine May 12, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian servicemen fire a Partyzan multiple launch rocket system towards Russian troops near a frontline, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine May 12, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer

Published June 14, 2023
Updated June 14, 2023
WASHINGTON :The United States announced on Tuesday a new US$325 million military aid package for Ukraine that will include munitions for air defense systems, ammunition and vehicles, the Pentagon said.

The latest military aid announcement comes as Ukraine begins its counteroffensive, which has seen some U.S.-provided vehicles lost on the battlefield.

This is the 40th aid package being rushed to Ukraine using Presidential Drawdown Authority, which allows the president to transfer articles and services from U.S. stocks without congressional approval during an emergency.

As a part of the aid package, Ukraine will receive additional ammunition for its National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) 155-mm Howitzer ammunition, Stinger anti-aircraft systems and anti-tank weapons.

In addition, the package includes 15 Bradley fighting vehicles, 10 Stryker armored personnel carriers, secure communications equipment and over 22 million rounds of ammunition for small arms.

A State Department spokesperson said the U.S. has provided approximately US$40 billion in security to Ukraine since February 24, 2022.

(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

