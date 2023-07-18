Logo
US soldier crosses into North Korea, US officials say
US soldier crosses into North Korea, US officials say

Published July 18, 2023
Updated July 18, 2023
WASHINGTON : A U.S. soldier has crossed the inter-Korean border into North Korea, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

One of the officials said the soldier was believed to be in North Korean custody. The officials did not immediately offer further information.

The United Nations Command that oversees the demilitarised zone area at the border earlier on Tuesday identified the individual as a U.S. national but offered no further details about their identity.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

