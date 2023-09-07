Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

US, South Korea, Japan agree to accelerate missile tracking cooperation
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

US, South Korea, Japan agree to accelerate missile tracking cooperation

FILE PHOTO-The South Korean and American flags fly next to each other at Yongin, South Korea, August 23, 2016. Picture taken on August 23, 2016. Courtesy Ken Scar/U.S. Army/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

FILE PHOTO-The South Korean and American flags fly next to each other at Yongin, South Korea, August 23, 2016. Picture taken on August 23, 2016. Courtesy Ken Scar/U.S. Army/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Published September 7, 2023
Updated September 7, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : Defence chiefs from the U.S., South Korea and Japan on Thursday jointly condemned North Korea's recent test of missiles and agreed to accelerate missile tracking cooperation, South Korea's Ministry of National Defence said in a statement.

The ministers from three countries also agreed to hold training in the near future as part of defence measures against Pyongyang's nuclear threats.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.