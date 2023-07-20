Logo
US, South Korea, Japan to hold Aug 18 summit at Camp David -Newsis
Published July 20, 2023
Updated July 20, 2023
SEOUL : U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts at Camp David, Maryland, on Aug. 18, South Korea's Newsis news agency reported on Thursday.

Biden had invited South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a meeting in the United States when they met on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Japan in May.

(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Ed Davies)

