US, South Korea, Japan to hold summit in August -Yoon's office

SEOUL : U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts in August in the United States, South Korea's presidential office said on Thursday.

Biden had invited South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a meeting in Washington when they met on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Japan in May.

South Korean and Japanese media reported the meeting will be held at Camp David, Maryland, on Aug. 18.

"The exact date and location will be announced soon after coordination among the three countries," Yoon's office said in a statement.

Yoon has been pushing to mend strained ties with Tokyo following years of feuds over historical issues which undercut cooperation between the key U.S. Asian allies, despite increasing nuclear and missile threats from North Korea.

Biden in May praised Yoon and Kishida for their "courageous work to improve their bilateral ties", saying the trilateral partnership is stronger because of their efforts.

