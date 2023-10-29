Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

US State Department says Sudan ceasefire talks reconvene
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

US State Department says Sudan ceasefire talks reconvene

Published October 29, 2023
Updated October 29, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : The United States, Saudi Arabia and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, together with the African Union, have relaunched humanitarian and ceasefire talks between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, the U.S. State Department said on Sunday.

"There is no acceptable military solution to this conflict. We call upon the SAF and RSF to approach the talks constructively, with the imperative to save lives, reduce the fighting, and create a path to a negotiated exit from the conflict," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.